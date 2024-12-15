Surprising Connection Between Luigi Mangione and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Cases Revealed

Luigi Mangione and Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal cases have an unlikely connection. The suspect in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and the disgraced rapper have hired attorneys who are married to each other.

Karen Friedman-Agnifilo, Mangione’s lawyer, is married to Marc Agnifilio, the attorney representing Diddy amid his ongoing sex trafficking case, the New York Post reported.

Before she represented the suspected killer, Friedman-Agnifilo served as the Chief Assistant District Attorney in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for seven years. She joined her husband’s firm in 2021.

“She’s got as much experience as any human being, especially in the state court,” a New York prosecutor told CNN, per the outlet. “She knows every corridor, every judge, every clerk in the courthouse.”

As for Agnifilio, he has tried more than 200 cases over his 30 year career, including many high-stakes criminal cases.

Both of the lawyers have their work cut out for them on their latest cases.

Days after Mangione was identified as the suspect in the shocking New York City shooting, he was arrested in Pennsylvania.

Details about Mangione’s beliefs have since come to light, as his case has captured the attention nation. So much attention, in fact, that fans have begged longtime law student Kim Kardashian to take up the case. It looks like Mangione opted to tap Friedman-Agnifilio instead.

As for Diddy, he’s facing a slew of charges. The rapper has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting people for prostitution. Diddy, who has not been not been granted bail, has denied all the allegations against him.