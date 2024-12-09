unitedhealthcare-ceo-shooting-suspect-identified-as-26-year-old-luigi-mangione

The suspect in the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has been identified as Maryland resident Luigi Mangione, according to the New York Post.

Mangione, 26, from Towson, Maryland, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 9, at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, per the outlet. The arrest came nearly a week after Thompson was shot outside of New York City’s Hilton Hotel.

Mangione has been on the run since the shooting and was previously seen fleeing the scene on foot before appearing on a Citi bike.

The suspect shot Thompson multiple times, striking his back and right calf. The words “deny,” “depose,” and “defend” were written on the live rounds and shell casings left behind by the suspect.

Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny previously revealed that the suspect arrived at the scene minutes before the shooting.

“The shooter then walks toward the victim and continues to shoot,” Kenny shared. “It appears that the gun malfunctions as he clears the jam and begins to fire again.”

Sources with knowledge about the arrest told the outlet that Manigone had a manifesto that allegedly had a list of grievances with the healthcare industry.

Authorities believe the suspect acted alone in the plot and shooting of the UnitedHealthcare CEO.

Sources also revealed to the outlet that Mangione had subscribed to anti-capitalist and climate-change causes.

New York City Mayor Confirmed NYPD Had a Suspect in the UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Shooting

New York City Mayor Eric Adams previously announced in a news conference that the NYPD had a “strong person of interest” in the fatal shooting of Thompson. He noted the suspect “matches the description of the identification.”

“He’s also in possession of several items that we believe will connect him to the incident,” Mayor Adams confirmed.

Thompson’s wife, Paulette, previously stated that he had received numerous death threats before he was shot in New York City. He was on his way to the UnitedHealth Group’s investor conference when the shooting occurred.

“Basically, I don’t know, a lack of coverage?” she said when asked about the motive behind the threats. “I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him.”

She also confirmed that the authorities said the shooting was a “planned attack.”

The hotel also issued a statement following the incident.

“We are deeply saddened by this morning’s events in the area, and our thoughts are with all affected by the tragedy,” a New York Hilton Midtown spokesperson stated. “Additional questions should be directed to the New York Police Department.”



