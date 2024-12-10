first-photos-of-unitedhealthcare-ceo-shooting-suspect-luigi-mangione-in-custody-revealed

Hours after Luigi Mangione was arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, the first photos of the UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting suspect in custody were revealed.

Videos by Suggest

As previously reported, Mangione, 26, from Towson, Maryland, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 9, days after he allegedly fatally shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside the Hilton Hotel in New York City’s midtown Manhattan neighborhood.

Mangione is accused of shooting Thompson multiple times, striking his back and right calf. The words “deny,” “depose,” and “defend” were written on the live rounds and shell casings left behind by the suspect.

Mangione had been on the run since the shooting. He previously was seen fleeing the scene on foot before appearing on a Citi bike.

Luigi Mangione in police holding cell (via Fox News Digital). pic.twitter.com/XIAFT9Svwq — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 10, 2024

Although his face was covered by a mask in most of the aftermath photos, Crimestoppers got an image from a surveillance camera of a New York City hostel after Mangione flashed a smile at the establishment’s receptionist while flirting with her.

Sources with knowledge about the arrest alleged that Manigone had a manifesto that had a list of grievances with the healthcare industry.

A McDonald’s employee recognized Mangione as he was ordering breakfast and called the police. Shortly after his arrest, Mangione was arraigned on weapons charges. He is currently being held without bail in Pennsylvania.

Law enforcement officials believe the suspect had acted alone in the plot and shooting of the UnitedHealthcare CEO. The motive is currently being investigated.

A Former Roommate of Luigi Mangione Calls the UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooting ‘Unimaginable’

While speaking to Hawaii News Now, R.J. Martin, a former of Luigi Mangione, was shocked that the tech worker was accused of shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

“It’s unimaginable,” Martin stated. “I was roommates with him, friends. We hiked, went to yoga. He did his best to be athletic. It’s unfathomable, knowing the type of person I knew in him.”

Martin and Mangione had shared a “co-living” penthouse in Hawaii with other remote workers. Martin described Mangione as once being friendly and having “active relationships” with everyone. “He was, in some ways, even a leader. He helped spearhead a book club that we started.”

Mangione ended up moving into an apartment in Kakaako. His neighbor said he last saw him about three months ago. He has believed since moved to San Francisco, and his mother reported him missing on Nov. 18.

His family also released a statement. “Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest,” the statement read. “We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson, and we ask people to pray for all involved. We are devastated by this news.”

Noting that they do not know much about the situation, the family then added, “We only know what we have read in the media.”