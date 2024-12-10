Suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Case Reviewed Unabomber’s Manifesto on Goodreads

As more details about the UnitedHealthcare CEO murder case continue to surface, so to has information about the suspect, Luigi Mangione.

Several media outlets reported that just after Manigone was arrested at an Altoona, Pennsylvania, McDonald’s, law enforcement reportedly discovered a 9mm “ghost gun,” multiple IDs, and a 3-page manifesto about his grievances with the healthcare industry.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny revealed that the suspect’s manifesto indicated that he “has some ill will toward corporate America.”

Along with the manifesto and the possessions found on Manigone, the investigators were able to look at the suspect’s online activity. They discovered he had reviewed the manifesto of Theodore (Ted) John Kacyniski, also known as the infamous Unabomber, on Goodreads.

In his four-star review of Industrial Society and Its Future, Manigone wrote that Kacynski was a “violent individual.” He pointed out Kacynski was “rightfully imprisoned” for his crimes. He also noted that the Unabomber’s actions were “as those of an extreme political revolutionary.”

Also, through his Goodreads account, Manigone liked quotes from Kurt Vonnegut’s anti-war novel Slaughterhouse-Five, and John Stuart Mill’s economic textbook, Principles of Political Economy.

Manigone has been accused of shooting the UnitedHealthcare CEO, Brian Thompson in New York City on Wednesday, Dec. 4. He allegedly fired several bullets at Thompson, striking his back and right calf.

The words “deny,” “depose,” and “defend” were written on the live rounds and shell casings left behind by the suspect.

Mangione had been on the run since the shooting. After fleeing the scene on foot, he was seen riding a Citi bike. A photo of the suspect’s face surfaced after he took off his mask to flirt with a hostel receptionist.

Upon recognizing Manigone, a McDonald’s employee called the police.



Friends of Luigi Mangione Revealed He Suffered Chronic Back Pain, Fell Out of Touch Earlier This Year

Following Luigi Mangione’s arrest, friends of the UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting suspect revealed he had been suffering from chronic back pain. He had spinal surgery earlier this year.

R.J. Martin, founder of Surfbreak, a co-living space near Honolulu’s Ala Moana Beach Park in Hawaii, spoke about Mangione living in the space. Per Civil Beat, Martin declared, “I loved this guy. In some ways, I feel like my members are my kids.”

Martin spoke about Mangione’s struggles with back pain, noting the pain was from a pinched nerve. Mangione’s friends claimed they stopped hearing from him this past summer. “He went radio silent in June or July,” Martin revealed.

Martin admitted to being shocked by Mangione’s arrest and alleged crime.