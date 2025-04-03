Bodybuilder and Netflix Star Vittorio Pirbazari Dead at 44

Vittorio Pirbazari, a bodybuilder and actor known for his role in the Netflix series Dogs of Berlin, has passed away at the age of 44.

The official cause of death has not yet been disclosed, but according to The Mirror, Pirbazari reportedly collapsed while running on a treadmill.

Pirbazari’s friend, Said Ibraham, was one of the first to share the news on Tuesday, April 1, through an Instagram video. Since then, heartfelt tributes from family and friends have been pouring in, honoring Pirbazari’s memory.

Ibrahim, a director who collaborated with Pirbazari on a film, expressed his shock and grief upon hearing the “sad news” on Monday, March 31. He shared his condolences, wishing Pirbazari’s family and friends “a lot of strength” as they navigate this difficult time of loss.

In his video, Ibraham claimed that Pirbazari experienced a heart attack while working out at the gym.

A friend described feeling “shocked and stunned” by the news, honoring Pirbazari as “simply a good person” in a heartfelt tribute shared on social media. “What a helpful and kind-hearted person you were…anyone who REALLY knew you will attest to that,” the friend added.

Vittorio Pirbazari Had Returned to the Gym After Some Time Off

It seems Pirbazari had returned to the gym after some time off.

On March 30, Pirbazari, a member of the widely popular YouTube group Hardgainer Crew, shared a health update in what would become his final Instagram post.

“I haven’t been able to pull much exercise for the last 3 months, but I worked hard on my diet,” he wrote alongside a selfie.

In his post, he mentioned “trying intervals on the treadmill” but noted that he was “taking it slowly” as his legs were not fully healed following a car accident last month.

“The important thing for me is only one thing, not to give up and let go and to get better day by day, week by week,” Pirbazari added.

Pirbazari is reportedly survived by his girlfriend and their son, born in 2020.