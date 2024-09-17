Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Charges Revealed Following NYC Arrest

Veteran rapper and mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting people for prostitution. The charges were filed just a day after the Southern District of New York revealed that federal agents had apprehended Combs.

Diddy was apprehended by Homeland Security Investigations agents at a hotel in Manhattan.

Meanwhile, Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo hit the pavement outside the federal courthouse in New York. He pledged to fight fiercely for his client’s release, asserting that the mogul would “obviously” plead not guilty.

“He’s going to fight this with all of his energy and all of his might and the full confidence of his lawyers, and I expect a long battle with a good result for Mr. Combs,” Agnifilo declared, per People.

Homeland Security Investigation agents at Sean “Diddy” Combs’s home on Star Island in Miami Beach on March 25, 2024. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

In the indictment unsealed on Tuesday and obtained by People, prosecutors allege that Combs manipulated women into taking part in “highly orchestrated performances,” referred to as “freak-offs.”

These “freak-offs” reportedly involved male sex workers.

According to the indictment, Combs would also arrange for women and sex workers to travel to his location.

Prosecutors allege that Combs “ensured participation” by providing narcotics, controlling their careers, threatening to withdraw financial support, and using violence and intimidation.

Prosecutors also allege that Combs has assaulted multiple women since 2009. Of course, this includes a 2016 incident at a Los Angeles hotel where he allegedly kicked and dragged a woman, which was captured on video. They also claim he attempted to bribe a staff member for silence.

The Charges Follow a Series of Lawsuits Filed Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

The charges follow a series of lawsuits filed against Combs in the past year concerning allegations of sexual abuse. In November, his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie, initiated a lawsuit in New York, accusing Combs of raping her throughout their ten-year relationship.

The lawsuit was settled just a day after it was submitted.

A week after Cassie filed a lawsuit against Combs, Joi Dickerson-Neal accused him of drugging and raping her at Syracuse University in 1991. The following day, another woman also sued Combs. She claimed he and his friend Aaron Hall took turns raping her when she was 16 in 1990.

In December, another woman filed a lawsuit against Combs. She alleged that he, along with two other men, raped and trafficked her in 2003. She was just 17 years old at the time.

In March, federal authorities conducted raids on Combs’ residences in both Miami and Los Angeles.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has repeatedly denied all of the allegations.