multiple-fatalities-reported-as-tornadoes-rip-through-south-and-midwest

At least four people have died and dozens more were injured after a series of tornadoes ripped through the South and Midwest this week.

According to CNN, one person died overnight Wednesday, Apr. 2, in Missouri, due to the deadly storms. Officials revealed that the death occurred in Cape Girardeau County, which is located in southeast Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol told the media outlet that it is investigating the death. However, it had no additional information on how the person died.

Along with the Missouri death, three people were killed in Tennessee amid the tornadoes. The deaths were in Obion, Fayette, and McNairy counties. All were confirmed by state officials.

Along With Tornadoes, ‘Generational Rainfall’ Is Expected

Tornadoes are not the only weather phenomenon impacting the South and Midwest. As of the early hours of Thursday, Apr. 3, more than 3.6 million were under flash flood warnings in Tennessee and northern Mississippi.

“This isn’t routine,” the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee, stated. “This is a rare, high-impact, and potentially devastating event.”

Wednesday marked the fourth day of rain. The National Weather Service officials warned of possible “generational rainfall amounts” that could lead to catastrophic flooding.

“Extensive, rare, and at times catastrophic, flash flooding is likely,” officials from the National Weather Service in Little Rock confirmed. “Flash flood water levels may reach areas that rarely or have never flooded before.”

The latest sweep of concerning weather comes weeks after more than a dozen people were killed during a devastating tornado outbreak across the Midwest and South.