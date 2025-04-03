Hardcore legend, actor, and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is proving he’s tough as nails once again—on the mend after a serious car crash.

The 59-year-old shared on Instagram that he had been in a car accident on Tuesday, April 1. Accompanying the announcement was a photo of his wrecked vehicle, revealing a shattered windshield, a missing front hood, and a heavily damaged front bumper.

However, the 12 Hour Shift star was mum about the details of the crash.

“TOUGH DAY FOR MICK,” Foley began in the caption to the post. He shared his disbelief at how he is “still walking around after this accident.” Currently recovering in the hospital, he revealed that he sustained a minor concussion. Foley also mentioned feeling sore from his knees to his neck.

Fans and Friends Show Their Support for Mick Foley Following Car Crash

Of course, legions of rasslin’ fans flooded the comments to the post to wish Mick well.

“Only you could walk out of a car in that shape and be mostly fine. Prayers up sir. Hope you’re recovering quickly and painlessly,” one thoughtful onlooker wrote.

“It’s awkward to play your entrance song now,” one fan quipped, referring to Foley’s famous ring entrance theme, “Wreck,” which opens with a car crash sound effect.

“You’ve actually did more damage in The Ring than with that car. GOD Bless you, Mick,” fellow wrestler Kurt Angle wrote. “Praying for your full recovery, Mick,” comedian pal Will Sasso added.

Touched by the outpouring of well-wishers, Foley returned to Instagram the next day to offer an update on his recovery.

Foley shared that wrestling buddies Triple H and The Undertaker had reached out to check on him, joking that it never gets old being fussed over by two of the biggest legends in the ring. While he admitted to feeling “banged up” and like he’d been hit by a truck, he still managed to stay grateful.

“The idea that someone would be in an accident like this and walk away with only soft tissue injury makes me feel like someone was looking out for me! Thank you to all of you who sent well wishes,” he said in the footage.

“I am thankful to everyone who has reached out — and beyond grateful that I did not end up far worse off…” he captioned the video.

Like a true man of grit, Foley made sure to point out he wouldn’t be missing any dates. He’s set to appear at Dallas Vintage Toys on April 4th…