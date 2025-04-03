Nurse Influencer Dies From Childbirth Complications: Hailey Okula’s Husband Confirms Tragic News

The husband of nurse influencer Hailey Okula confirmed that she passed away late last month while giving birth to her son, Crew.

Matt Okula revealed the news in a social media post on her Instagram account.

“It is with the heaviest of heart that I share the devastating news of the unexpected passing of my beautiful wife, Hailey Marie Okula, due to complications from childbirth,” Matt wrote in the post. “Words cannot convey the depth of the loss I feel. Hailey was more than I could have ever dreamed of in a wife and partner.”

Hailey Okula’s husband described Hailey as more than he could ever dream of in a wife and partner. “She was gorgeous, smart, hardworking, passionate, trustworthy, and above all else, unbelievably loyal. For nearly 13 years, she stood by my side in the hardest of times, loving me endlessly, even when I felt undeserving of that love. She was my everything.”

He then stated that the nurse influencer’s strength was unparalleled. He did not reveal the cause of her death, but noted that Crew is alive.

Hailey Okula’s Husband Opened Up About How They Struggled With Fertility Issues For Years Before the Pregnancy

Matt shared how he and Hailey had desperately wanted to be parents for years.

“After years of infertility struggles and a long, challenging IVF process, we were overjoyed to be expecting Crew,” Matt continued. “Hailey faced every hurdle with so much courage and love—even though her body went through so much, she never wavered. I will never forget the moment I broke down, apologizing for the toll the process would take on her.”

He praised Hailey as a teammate, noting she told him they were a team and would get through the pregnancy together. “Though her time with us was tragically cut short, Hailey’s love for Crew was limitless, long before he entered this world. She would have been the most amazing mom. Her spirit, courage, and love will live on in our son, and through everyone whose lives she touched.”

Hailey’s husband went on to speak about her passion for being a nurse. He noted that she was so proud of her career. She was also dedicated to creating something meaningful, not just for herself but also for the nursing community.

“She dreamed of helping new nurses thrive while also being present for our sweet Crew,” he added. “Building a life and legacy she was so proud of.”