Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Lawsuit Accuser Revealed

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing multiple lawsuits from anonymous accusers, but one name has now been revealed in court documents.

On Friday, the ex-wife of NHL star Evander Kane publicly identified herself as one of the earliest sexual assault accusers of Diddy.

Anna Kane, the former wife of Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane, to whom she was married from 2018 to 2021, became the fourth woman to come forward with allegations against the veteran rapper and mogul. She accused him of sexually assaulting her as a teenager at his New York City recording studio.

In December 2023, Kane filed a lawsuit against Combs under the pseudonym Jane Doe. However, according to TMZ, she was instructed on Friday to amend the filing and disclose her real name.

Anna Kane alongside Evander Kane at the 2019 ESPYS. (Image Group LA via Getty Images)

“I had hoped to use a pseudonym in pursuing justice for what happened to me as a teenager,” Kane explained to Page Six via her attorney, Douglas Wigdor.

Kane’s amendment followed accusations that Diddy’s legal team was trying to pressure the anonymous accusers into revealing their identities.

“Defendants’ demand that I use my name was an attempt to intimidate me, but I am not intimidated,” Kane continued. “I am prepared to proceed and hold accountable those who have harmed me,” she added.

Diddy’s Accuser Also Lists Two Other Defendants In Her Lawsuit

The lawsuit, per Page Six, names three defendants. They are Diddy, his longtime associate Harve Pierre, and a third individual whose identity remains undisclosed. Pierre served as Combs’ trusted lieutenant and the former president of Bad Boy Entertainment.

Kane alleges that three men drugged and raped her when she was 17 and a high school junior. She recalls visiting a Detroit nightclub with friends, where she met Pierre, who reportedly complimented her appearance. He called her “hot,” and expressed a desire for her to meet his “best friend” and “brother,” Diddy.

The Details of Kane’s Allegations Against Diddy

Pierre reportedly called the rapper and arranged for Kane to speak with him. Diddy suggested that the teenager travel to New York City with Pierre and another person for an in-person meeting.

Before the private flight to New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport, Pierre, allegedly under the influence of crack cocaine, compelled the teenager to perform oral sex, according to the lawsuit.

Diddy remains in a Brooklyn federal prison after a judge denied his bail request. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

When the teenager arrived at Combs’ Bad Boy Daddy’s House Recording Studio, the three men gave her drugs and alcohol.

“As the night wore on, the 17-year-old Ms. Kane became more and more inebriated, eventually to the point that she could not possibly have consented to having sex with anyone, much less someone twice her age,” the complaint claimed.

“While at the studio, Ms. Kane was gang raped by Mr. Combs, the Third Assailant and Mr. Pierre, in that order.”

Following the alleged gang rape, Kane says she was barely able to walk. She was assisted into a car and taken back to the airport. Her memory of the flight home to Michigan remained fragmented and unclear.

Her lawsuit against Diddy, Pierre, the record label, and the recording studio seeks unspecified damages under the Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law. This city law empowers victims of abuse that took place within city limits to pursue claims, even if the incidents occurred beyond the standard statute of limitations.

Combs, 55, remains in a Brooklyn federal prison after being denied bail. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution.