High School Athlete Fatally Stabbed at Track Meet by Another Student: Details on Death of Austin Metcalf

A high school student in Frisco, Texas, has been charged with murder after allegedly fatally stabbing another student during a confrontation at a track meet.

Videos by Suggest

Police reports per NBC News stated that authorities were called to Kuykendall Stadium in the Frisco Independent School District around 10 a.m. on April 2. The incident involved a confrontation in which a 17-year-old stabbed another 17-year-old.

Earlier, police reported that the victim was 16 years old.

“Despite lifesaving measures by police and fire personnel, including CPR and the administration of blood, the 16-year-old victim died,” police explained Wednesday afternoon.

There were no reports of additional injuries.

Father Claims Son Was Fatally Stabbed at High School Track Meet After Telling Another Student He Was in the Wrong Spot

Jeff Metcalf stated that his son, Austin Metcalf, was killed when another student, upset over being told he was in the wrong spot, attacked him with a knife.

Metcalf revealed that his son did not know the student who attacked him. During the confrontation, Austin’s twin brother, Hunter, was nearby and witnessed the stabbing. Hunter not only saw his brother being attacked but also rushed to help, attempting to stop the bleeding.

“They were twins, identical twins. His brother was holding on to him, trying to make it stop bleeding, and he died in his brother’s arms,” Metcalf said, per NBC News. “I rushed up there and I saw him on the gurney and I could tell — they said he wasn’t breathing. I could see all the blood, and I saw where the wound was, and I was very concerned, so I had to find his brother. We rushed to the hospital. And we prayed, and it’s God’s plan, I don’t understand it, but they weren’t able to save him. This is murder.”

Metcalf said his son had a 4.0 GPA, was the football team’s MVP, and had a bright future.

“[My son] was on the right track,” Metcalf added. “He was loved by many. He was a leader.”

Frisco police announced the arrest of a 17-year-old in connection with Metcalf’s murder. Authorities said the suspect’s bond has not been set. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

The police did not disclose the exact location of the stabbing within the stadium. However, several officers were observed examining an area in the stands near the track.

The Frisco police confirmed that the investigation remains active and ongoing.