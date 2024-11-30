Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Denied Bail Again in Trafficking Case

Besieged veteran rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs struck out for a third time trying to score bail in his sex trafficking case on Wednesday.

Videos by Suggest

Judge Arun Subramanian of the Manhattan federal court rejected the disgraced music mogul’s latest request. “The Court finds that the government has shown by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community,” said in their ruling, Per The New York Post.

Sean “Diddy” Combs was once more denied bail on Wednesday in his sex trafficking case. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Combs, who has been in jail since his arrest in September, requested to be released on a $50 million bond, which includes home confinement with 24/7 security.

The Judge Acknowledged Diddy’s Bail Might Cause a ‘Serious Risk of Witness Tampering

Prosecutors effectively contended that Diddy was untrustworthy, arguing that he had already attempted to interfere with their ongoing investigation by reaching out to potential witnesses from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

“There is evidence supporting a serious risk of witness tampering,” Judge Subramanian agreed. The judge also cited the troubling 2016 video as “direct evidence of Combs’ violence,” showing him assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in a hotel hallway.

Diddy, jailed since his September arrest, requested release on a $50 million bond with home confinement and 24/7 security. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Meanwhile, Diddy appeared in court last Friday, sending kisses to his family members.

Of course, Diddy faces charges in a broad racketeering and sex trafficking indictment. He’s accused of abusing women and coercing them into participating in “Freak Off” performances to satisfy his twisted “sexual desires.” According to the indictment, he would watch and masturbate during these elaborate and staged sex acts. He also allegedly filmed them to use as leverage against his victims.

It was Diddy’s third attempt to get released from the clink in time for the holidays. (Photos by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images and Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The federal authorities argued that Combs repeatedly attempted to obstruct justice, allegedly including an effort to bribe a hotel security officer to conceal the assault on Ventura.

According to court documents, Combs will not be permitted to have a cell phone under the bond agreement. Instead, a member of his security team will hold onto his phone. They’ll be maintaining a written record of all incoming and outgoing texts and calls.

Diddy’s trial is set for May 2025.