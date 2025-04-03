man-accused-of-striking-tesla-counterprotester-with-car

An Idaho man has been arrested and accused of striking a counterprotester with his vehicle during a protest at a Tesla dealership last weekend.

Meridian Police Department confirmed to NBC News that the man, identified as Christopher Talbot, 70, was charged for the incident. Law enforcement officials alleged that Talbot made an “obscene gesture” at the 49-year-old male counterprotester before striking him with his vehicle.

The victim was among the 200 counterprotesters who gathered at a Tesla dealership on Franklin Road in western Idaho.

“Reports indicate the victim had been driving a truck with pro-Trump flags and had just parked and exited his vehicle when Talbot struck him with his car,” officials stated. “The victim drove himself to a local hospital, where he was treated and released [with] non-life-threatening injuries.”

Although police did not identify the victim, they noted he was a Tesla counterprotester. It was further reported that Talbot was arrested without incident and charged with aggravated battery. He was booked at the Ada County Jail.

“The Meridian Police Department reminds people to respect everyone’s right to protest and express their 1st Amendment Rights,” police noted. “Without resorting to violence.”

Hundreds of protesters have reportedly gathered at Tesla dealerships nationwide to speak out against Elon Musk’s actions within the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). There have also allegedly been dozens of acts of vandalism targeting Tesla vehicles, dealerships, and charge stations.

Elon Musk Blames the ‘Far Left’ for Tesla Vandalism

While speaking to Fox News, Elon Musk blamed the “far left” for the vandalism on Tesla vehicles and dealerships.

“And the president’s made it clear, we’re going to go after them,” he stated. “The ones providing the money, the ones pushing the lies and propaganda, we’re going after them.”

However, Musk doesn’t have evidence that the “far left” is 100% responsible for the vandalism.

Meanwhile, protesters shared with NBC News that they were speaking out against Musk’s federal cuts.

“We have a crazy person who’s blowing through our democratic processes with no qualifications, he was not elected, he has no idea what he’s doing,” J.F. Garcia, a protester in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District, shared. “I think his phrase is move fast and break things? That’s not how you bring about positive change.”