Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Trial Date Set at First Court Appearance, More Charges Could Be Filed

Sean “Diddy” Combs made his first court appearance since his arrest on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The 54-year-old rapper was joined by his mother, Janice Combs, and 3 of his seven children: son, Justin, and twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila.

My P.O.V. Outside 500 Pearl Street #Diddy family arrival to federal court ahead of his first pre-trial hearing. Sean Combs waved to his children, mother & family inside the courtroom, he blew kisses, and bowed with prayer hands to them all when he turned around to face to… pic.twitter.com/N1KH8HG06B — Laura Ingle (@lauraingle) October 10, 2024

Combs has now spent three weeks behind bars, his multiple bail requests denied. Since his September 16 arrest, more than 120 alleged victims have come forward, including children as young as nine.

Diddy, however, maintains his innocence, along with his mother, who recently spoke out against his “public lynching.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ two teen daughters held hands as they entered the courthouse, DailyMail reported. Reporters asked the girls to provide a comment about their father’s hearing, but both remained silent.

Meanwhile, bystanders reportedly heckled Diddy’s mother as she walked toward the courthouse. Those in attendance shouted things like “Your son is a predator,” and he “deserves” prison at her.

In today’s hearing, Judge Arun Subramanian informed Sean “Diddy” Combs that his sex trafficking trial will begin on May 5, 2025.

Additionally, prosecutors told those in the courtroom that a superseding indictment could be in the offering. If this happens, prosecutors could toss out or replace a current charge against Combs. It could even mean new charges altogether.

Despite the mounting allegations against Diddy, including video evidence of the rapper brutalizing his ex-girlfriend Cassie, his family largely maintains his innocence.

“These lies thrown at him are motivated by those seeking a financial gain, and not justice,” Combs’ mother Janice said. “These individuals saw how quickly my son’s civil legal team settled his ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit, so they believe they can receive a quick payday by falsely accusing my son.”

“It is important to recognize that none of us, regardless of our status, are immune to fear or mistakes,” she added. “Not being entirely straightforward about one issue does not mean my son is guilty of the repulsive allegations and the grave charges leveled against him.”

“Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court, to finally share his side, and to prove his innocence.”