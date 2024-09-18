Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Offers $50M to Get Released on Bail Following Arrest

Sean “Diddy” Combs is one “Bad Boy for Life” who doesn’t like the big house, offering a $50 million bail package to secure his release.

Diddy’s team presented a significant offer to the federal court concerning the assets he’s willing to put at stake. The documents reveal that Combs, 54, intends to use his mansion on Star Island in Miami, valued at $48 million, as collateral. Meanwhile, his mother’s home in Miami will cover the remaining $2 million.

Comb’s team has indicated that he is open to limiting his travel to Florida, New York, and New Jersey. In this scenario, he would reside in Miami and travel to the New York area for his trial. Additionally, Diddy has expressed his willingness to wear a GPS monitor to allow federal authorities to track his movements.

Previously, federal authorities had informed the judge that they opposed Diddy’s release on bail, arguing that he poses a danger to society and is a potential flight risk.

Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, requested that the judge grant his client release on a $50 million bond. He also requested home detention with electronic monitoring. Agnifilo contended that Combs traveled from his Miami residence to New York City on September 5 with the intention of “turning himself in.”

Diddy’s $50 Million Bail Offer was Denied by the Manhattan Federal Magistrate Judge

However, Manhattan Federal Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky denied Combs’ bail request. She ordered him to remain in custody after a nearly two-hour hearing on Tuesday.

Sean "Diddy" Combs stands before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky after prosecutors brought three criminal charges against him in federal court in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Courtroom sketch by Jane Rosenberg pic.twitter.com/QEmOBb27nN — corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) September 17, 2024

Meanwhile, Combs is accused of coercing women into participating in “Freak Offs” with male prostitutes while he masturbated and recorded these extended sexual encounters, which sometimes lasted for days.

During the hearing, Agnifilo also asserted that the sexual acts detailed in the indictment involved individuals who consented. He insisted the acts were “part of the way these two adults wanted to be intimate.”

“Does everyone have to experience being intimate this way? No. Is it sex trafficking? No,” he said, per The New York Post.

“We are all better off if the federal government does not come into people’s bedrooms,” Agnifilo added.

Diddy could face a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and potentially life imprisonment if convicted solely on the sex-trafficking charge.









