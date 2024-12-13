‘Full House’ Star Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit’s Wife Files for Divorce After 5 Years of Marriage

Former Full House child star Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit and his wife, Hye Rim Choi, have decided to part ways after five years of marriage. Tuomy-Wilhoit’s wife has reportedly filed for divorce, according to TMZ.

Tuomy-Wilhoit and Choi have not publicly commented on their divorce, leaving the exact timing of their separation unclear. In her divorce filing, Choi did not specify a date of separation but cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The couple, who married in July 2019, do not have children, eliminating the need for custody arrangements.

Tuomy-Wilhoit is best known for his role on Full House, the iconic ABC sitcom that aired for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995. Alongside his real-life twin brother, Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, he portrayed Nicky Katsopolis, one of the mischievous sons of John Stamos and Lori Loughlin’s characters, Jesse and Rebecca Katsopolis.

Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, Lori Loughlin, John Stamos, Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit in a promotional photo for ‘Full House’, circa 1993. (Photo by Bob D’Amico /Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

The twins appeared in 70 episodes of the show from 1992 until its finale in 1995, succeeding Daniel and Kevin Renteria, who played the characters for 12 episodes between 1991 and 1992.

The ‘Full House’ Reboot Brought Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit Back to Acting

After Full House ended and the twins grew up, Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit pursued a career as a firefighter. Meanwhile, his brother Dylan remained in the entertainment industry. Dylan found success as a foley artist, contributing to the sound design of acclaimed shows and films such as Black Sails and Game of Thrones, per E! News.

The duo revisited their Full House beginnings by reprising their roles as the Katsopolis twins in Netflix’s reboot, Fuller House, which debuted in 2016.

Their onscreen mother, Lori Loughlin, was impressed with how quickly the former child actors took to their roles.

“I knew what they looked like because I found them on Twitter, and we started following each other and communicating a little bit through that,” Loughlin told Glamour back in 2015. “I knew what they looked like grown-up, but it was really nice to see them … they’re doing a great job. They’re really funny!”

Since then, Tuomy-Wilhoit has continued to dabble in acting. His impressive portfolio spans various mediums, including the 2022 video game World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and a range of notable films and series. His credits include Beyond White Space (2018), Castle Rock (2019), The Blackout (2019), Emperor (2020), My Fiona (2021), and Home Team (2022).