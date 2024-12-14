Luigi Mangione’s Family Breaks Silence on Alleged UnitedHealthcare Shooter’s Arrest

Luigi Mangione’s family appears to be distancing themselves from UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s murder case.

Attorney David B. Irwin, who represents the Mangione family, told TMZ that the family still knows little about the case following Luigi’s arrest. Irwin stated they “don’t know all the facts,” highlighting the uncertainty surrounding the situation.

The attorney also told the outlet that the family learned about Luigi’s legal issues only through media reports and clarified that they were not involved in the situation.

However, the lawyer did offer words of support for Mangione from his family.

“We wish him the best,” Irwin added.

The Mangione family’s kind words come as Luigi Mangione faces charges of murder and illegal gun possession in connection with the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Mangione was arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania after a customer recognized him from suspect photos and alerted an employee, who contacted authorities. He was initially arrested in Pennsylvania on firearms and forgery charges before being charged with second-degree murder by the Manhattan District Attorney.

Luigi Mangione’s Family Offered Words of Support to Brian Thompson’s Family in the Past

Meanwhile, Mangione’s family has offered words of support to Brian Thompson’s family in the past. The family expressed their shock and devastation in a previously released statement, sharing their heartbreak over the news.

“Unfortunately, we cannot comment on news reports regarding Luigi Mangione. We only know what we have read in the media. Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest,” the statement read, per CBS News. “We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson, and we ask people to pray for all involved. We are devastated by this news.”

Thompson’s Death Draws Attention to the Security Needs of High-Profile Executives.

Thompson’s death has put a spotlight on corporate security, emphasizing the need for both cyber threat monitoring and physical protection for high-profile executives.

At the time of the shooting, Thompson was reportedly without a bodyguard, though he did have an in-house security team. In contrast, many leading U.S. companies, especially in the tech industry, invest heavily in 24/7 protection for their top executives.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, allocated over $24 million last year to secure its top executives, per CBS News.

Meanwhile, Luigi Mangione is reportedly facing extradition to New York City. According to his attorney, Mangione intends to plead not guilty.