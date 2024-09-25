Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Kids Break Silence After Arrest: ‘Hurtful and False Rumors’

A little over a week after Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested in New York City, the rap mogul’s kids have finally broken their silence.

In a joint statement on Instagram, Quincy, Christian, and twins Jessie and D’Lila addressed the rumors circulating about their mother Kim Porter’s 2018 death.

“We have seen so many hurtful and false rumors circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs’ relationship,” the statement reads. “As well as about our mom’s tragic passing. That we feel the need to speak out.”

“Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not. And anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves. Additionally, please understand that any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend. Nor do they have her best interest at heart.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ kids then stated they were all shattered when they lost Porter and her death was health-related, not murder. “She was our world,” they wrote. “And nothing has been the same since she passed. While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon, the cause of her death has long been established. There was no foul place.”

The four went on to share that grief is a lifelong process. “We ask that everyone respect our request for peace as we continue to cope with her loss every day. We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives. Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind, and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ children then requested everyone to respect Porter and her memory.

Book Allegedly Written by Kim Porter Detailed Abuse She Endured From Sean “Diddy” Combs

According to Fox News, a book titled KIM’S LOST WORDS: A Journey for Justice, From the Other Side… was released by publisher Chris Todd. In the 59-page manuscript she had written before her 2018 death, Porter wrote about the abuse she endured by Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Shortly after the book’s release, Combs’ attorney, Erica Wolf, told Fox News Digital it was all fake. “The Kim Porter ‘memoir’ is fake. It is also offensive – a shameless attempt to profit from tragedy. Chris Todd has no respect for Ms. Porter or her family, who deserve better. Unlike the fabrications in his sickening ‘memoir,’ it is an established fact that Ms. Porter died of natural causes. May she rest in peace.”

Al B Sure! also posted on Instagram about Porter and alleged that her death was a “tragic murder.” Al B Sure!, who was previously married to Porter and is the biological father of Quincy, called for an investigation into her death.

Porter and Sean “Diddy” Combs had an on-and-off relationship throughout the 1990s and into the 2000s. The model/actress died on Nov. 18, 2018, from lobar pneumonia after struggling with “flu-like” symptoms for several days.