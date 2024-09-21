Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ NYC Arrest Captured on Camera in Shocking Video Footage

Leaked footage of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest captures Feds handcuffing and escorting the beleaguered music mogul out of a Manhattan hotel.

The veteran rapper and music producer turned pariah was arrested in New York City on Monday, September 16. The video, obtained by TMZ, shows Diddy, 54, entering the lobby of the Park Hyatt Hotel in NYC. As he arrives, law enforcement swiftly separates him from his entourage.

Diddy and his crew looked visibly surprised during the arrest in the footage. Per TMZ, Diddy had intended to surrender on Tuesday, September 17, but the arrest occurred a day earlier.

In another part of the footage, Diddy is seen walking through the lobby with his hands cuffed behind his back. He is escorted by law enforcement as they lead him through the hall and toward an elevator.

As the clip nears its conclusion, law enforcement escorts a handcuffed Diddy out onto the street.

TMZ released the official footage of Diddy getting arrested by the FEDS pic.twitter.com/GN7Z50ToB5 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) September 20, 2024

Following the rejection of his $50 million bail proposal by two different judges, Combs is currently detained at MDC Brooklyn, a well-known federal detention facility. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges filed against him. The “Bad Boy for Life” hitmaker is scheduled to return to court in early October.

The arrest marked the culmination of a months-long investigation into the music mogul, whose residences in Los Angeles and Miami were raided earlier this year. Prosecutors allege that Combs orchestrated “freak offs.” These events were elaborate sex performances involving male sex workers and women who were reportedly forced or coerced into participating.

Meanwhile, the arrest comes 10 months after his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, filed a shocking lawsuit alleging years of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking. In the wake of this lawsuit, several others have also come forward with legal claims against Diddy.

Combs is presently confronted with at least eight charges. The filings accuse him of sexual assault, rape, sexual misconduct, and other related offenses. If convicted solely on the sex trafficking charge, Diddy could face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, with the possibility of life imprisonment.

He has denied all allegations.

Diddy is currently detained in the Special Housing Unit at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. He is presently under suicide watch.