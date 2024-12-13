Anne Hathaway Reveals ‘Weird Bucket-List’ Thing She Wants To Do in Her Career

One of Anne Hathaway’s current career goals seems like a match made in heaven for the beloved veteran actress. In a recent interview, the 42-year-old shared details about her upcoming projects and hinted at a “weird” film that has long been on her creative wishlist.

Videos by Suggest

“I haven’t made a great Christmas movie,” she explained to Women’s Wear Daily. “I know that’s a weird bucket-list thing, but I’m desperate to make a Christmas movie.”

It’s hard to believe Hathaway’s over two-decade-long career doesn’t include a holiday offering…

The outlet also reported that Hathaway is eager to begin work on sequels to two of her most iconic films, The Princess Diaries and The Devil Wears Prada, and hopes to make them happen “as soon as possible.”

“I was so beautifully cared for on both of those films,” Hathaway recalled. “I was a baby, like a legal child, when I made Princess Diaries — I turned 18 while we were making it. And I was a very, very young woman when I made Devil Wears Prada.”

She added, “I was so guided and looked after and cared for by the communities that made both of those films. In particular, each of their directors, Garry Marshall and David Frankel.”

Details on the Potential Sequels to the Anne Hathaway Classics Remain Scarce

Of course, in The Devil Wears Prada, Anne Hathaway stars as Andy Sachs, an aspiring journalist who becomes the assistant to Miranda Priestly, a powerful and demanding fashion magazine editor played by Meryl Streep.

Meanwhile, in The Princess Diaries and its sequel, Anne Hathaway stars as Mia Thermopolis, a teen who discovers she’s the heir to the throne of Genovia. She’s guided by her grandmother, Queen Clarisse, played by Julie Andrews.

Despite the tease, when questioned about the plot details for either sequel, the actress chose to remain silent.

“I cannot tell you a thing,” she quipped to WWD.

Next, Hathaway will reunite with The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar director Christopher Nolan on a top-secret project. The film features major stars like Zendaya, Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong’o.

Of course, Hathaway is primed to work with the director (who directed last year’s acclaimed Oppenheimer) for a third time.

“Getting to be invited twice really felt like something, she gushed. Three felt like it would’ve been greedy, so I never let myself hope that that would happen. And that it has makes me emotional, to be perfectly honest. It makes me feel like I’m doing something right.”