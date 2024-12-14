jamie-foxx-left-with-stitches-after-glass-throwing-incident-at-birthday-dinner

During his birthday celebration on Friday night, Jamie Foxx was reportedly involved in an altercation at the Los Angeles hotspot, Mr. Chow.

Videos by Suggest

According to law enforcement sources per TMZ, police responded to reports of a fight inside the upscale restaurant in Beverly Hills around 10 PM.

A witness told the outlet that customers at a nearby table were behaving rudely and using vulgar language toward Foxx. The actor asked them to stop, noting that his family was present. That’s when one of the individuals at the table allegedly threw a glass, striking him in the face.

“Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner. Someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth,” a spokesperson for Fox confirmed Page Six.

“He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.”

A press release from the Beverly Hills Police Department, obtained by Page Six, reveals that officers responded to a call at Mr. Chow on Friday at 10:06 p.m.

The call was regarding an alleged assault with a deadly weapon.

While the assault claim was deemed “unfounded,” authorities confirmed that the incident involved a physical altercation between the parties involved.

Officers filed a report detailing the battery incident and confirmed that no arrests were made. The case remains under investigation.

Jamie Foxx Was Spotted at the Same Beverly Hills Hotspot Earlier This Week

Meanwhile, Mr. Chow is a favorite haunt for Foxx.

On Tuesday night, Foxx was seen outside Mr. Chow. The star signed autographs and expressed heartfelt gratitude for being alive to celebrate another birthday. Reflecting on the near-death health scare he faced in 2023, he spoke about how deeply thankful he is for this second chance at life.

“It’s beautiful. I didn’t know if I would be here to celebrate it,” he said in footage posted on X.

Foxx shared his excitement about returning to the stage with his new Netflix special, What Happened Was, which premiered on Tuesday.

“It’s amazing, man. To have gone through something so crazy, but to get back on. [To] make some chuckles and let other people know what’s up was amazing,” he admitted.

During the special, the Django Unchained star grew emotional. He shared that a brain bleed, which ultimately led to a stroke, was the reason for his weeks-long hospitalization starting in April 2023.

He shared that he also has no recollection of 20 days spent in the hospital.

In the end, the surgeon was unable to pinpoint the source of the brain bleed. However, Foxx went on to make a full recovery.

“We still don’t know exactly what happened to me,” Foxx revealed in the special.

“All I can tell you is that I appreciate every prayer because I needed every prayer,” he added.