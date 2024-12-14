major-health-alert-issued-after-measles-detected-in-recent-travelers

Health authorities have issued a warning after two travelers returning to Perth from Singapore were found to have measles.

A returning traveler landed at Perth Airport in western Australia on December 8, arriving on Singapore Airlines flight SQ225 between 5:30 am and 6:30 am, per The New York Post.

Between November 30 and December 6, the individual infected with measles reportedly visited multiple locations across the metro area. These included Perth International Airport, the Armadale Health Service Emergency Department, St John Health Armadale General Practice, and several other venues.

A second traveler returning from Singapore arrived at Perth Airport on November 30 and visited several locations between December 2 and December 6.

Both travelers diagnosed with measles had recently arrived from Singapore. (Photo by JoanValls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Dr. Paul Armstrong, WA Health’s Director of Communicable Disease Control, strongly encouraged individuals experiencing measles symptoms to seek testing and ensure their doctor informs the Department of Health.

“I urge anyone who has visited an exposure location during the dates and times listed to monitor for symptoms, and if symptoms develop, wear a mask and seek medical care,” Armstrong said, per The Post.

“Call ahead before presenting at a clinic or emergency department so staff can ensure you do not infect other patients and staff,” he added.

Measles Symptoms Can Show Up to 18 Days Following Exposure

Measles typically begins with a fever, fatigue, cough, runny nose, and irritated eyes. After three to four days, a red, non-itchy rash appears, starting on the face and gradually spreading across the body.

Anyone who visited an exposure site during the specified times should monitor for symptoms for up to 18 days following their potential exposure.

Per the Western Australian Department of Health, individuals born after 1965 who lack documented proof of receiving two doses of a measles-containing vaccine or evidence of immunity are at risk of contracting measles.

Babies as young as six months can get a free measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine before traveling to countries with high measles rates or ongoing outbreaks.

If a baby gets an early dose of the MMR vaccine, such as at 8 months before traveling overseas, they should still have the routine 12-month and 18-month doses as per the NIP schedule.

Individuals most vulnerable to severe measles complications include young children, pregnant women, and those with compromised immune systems.