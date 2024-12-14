nfl-legend-randy-moss-reveals-he-has-cancer-in-new-video

NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss shared with fans during an Instagram livestream on Friday that he is being treated for cancer.

During the livestream, Moss revealed he is a cancer survivor, sharing that he spent six days in the hospital and underwent surgery. He also expressed gratitude to his team of doctors and everyone who offered their prayers and support.

“I am a cancer survivor,” the 47-year-old declared. “Some trying times, but we made it through.”

Moss revealed that doctors discovered cancer in his bile duct, located “between the pancreas and the liver.”

“I didn’t think I would ever be in this position, as healthy as I thought I was,” he admitted.

Randy Moss Starting Opening Up About His Health Problems Earlier This Month

Earlier this month, ESPN announced that Moss would be taking an extended leave from Sunday NFL Countdown to address a personal health challenge.

“[Moss] briefly addressed the matter at the start of the show on Dec. 1. For nearly a decade, Randy has been an invaluable member of the team, consistently elevating ‘Countdown’ with his insight and passion. He has ESPN’s full support, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready,” ESPN’s statement explained.

Moss disclosed last week that he has been facing a health challenge.

“[We] just wanted to let the viewers know that me and my wife and my family are battling something internally. [We] have some great doctors around me. I couldn’t miss the show; I wanted to be here with you guys,” Moss said during last week’s ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, per Fox News.

“I feel great,” Moss added. “But if you see me with these ‘Michigan turnover glasses’ that I have on, it’s not being disrespectful because I’m on television. It’s because I’m battling something. I need all the prayer warriors. God bless you all. Thanks for the prayers.”

Moss was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018 after an illustrious 14-season NFL career. He made his mark with the Minnesota Vikings (1998-2004, 2010) and went on to play for the Oakland Raiders (2005-06), New England Patriots (2007-10), Tennessee Titans (2010), and San Francisco 49ers (2012).

Moss also ranks second in NFL history with 156 touchdown receptions and set a league record in 2007, catching 23 touchdown passes in a single season for the Patriots.