Actress Sydney Sweeney Stuns in Little Red Dress: See Photos

Sydney Sweeney got into the holiday spirit by turning up the heat and rocking around the Christmas tree in a little red dress.

In an Instagram post shared earlier this week, the 27-year-old actress turned heads in a stunning red mini dress that perfectly accentuated her figure as she stepped out to celebrate Christmas—while also marking a partnership with Samsung.

Sweeney wrote, “A little gift from me to you,” alongside the post, as well as details on how to win her “Galaxy Z Flip6 with fun, exclusive content.”

In the photos, the star posed in mirror selfies in front of a backdrop of glowing Christmas trees, a massive wreath, and what appears to be a nativity scene.

Though the sleeves are long, the skirt managed to show off plenty of the star’s gams. She completed the look with cream pumps. Meanwhile, her signature blonde locks cascaded down past her shoulders.

A brief clip also included in the post offered some behind-the-scenes views leading up to the photo shoot. A camera seems to be attached to a dog, who races around the festively decorated house. Occasionally, Sweeney (decked out in her little red dress) pops out to interact with the prancing pooch.

Fans React to Sydney Sweeney’s Little Red Dress Post

It seems Samsung chose wisely to partner with Sweeney. As fast as you could jingle a bell, fans flooded the comments to Sweeney’s post, lavishing praise on her latest photo offering.

“This woman is so gorgeous, it’s unbelievable,” one fan gushed. “Lord have mercy; someone give me a Popeyes biscuit,” a second fan with hungry eyes and an even more ravenous stomach declared.

“You’re everything a son could wish for in a mother, everything a husband could dream of for a wife,” another possibly confused and not at all disturbed fan wrote.

Even Samsung got in on the fun with their official Instagram writing: “The IT girl.”

However, some of the Madame Web star’s fans took the moment to poke fun at advertising chops.

“She went right back to iPhone after this commercial,” one skeptical Instagram denizen wrote.

“I know damn well she ain’t using a Samsung off-camera,” another cynical onlooker agreed. “If I got a green text from you, I’d have to block your number,’ a third fan quipped.

“Even this couldn’t convince me to switch phones, babe,” one loyal iPhone user declared.