katie-couric-reveals-nasty-forehead-bruise-following-accident-in-new-photos

Veteran broadcaster Katie Couric revealed a painful pickleball injury in a candid Instagram photo shared on Friday.

The 67-year-old former Today host was seen with quite a shiner on the right side of her head in the snapshot, which she shared on her Instagram Story.

However, she admitted that the sports injury was entirely her own fault…

“When you hit yourself in the head with a pickleball paddle,” she captioned over the image, along with a grimacing emoji.

Image via Instagram / Katie Couric

She also shared a snapshot alongside her pickleball crew, declaring them “my queens” in the caption. In the pic, a chagrined Couric smirks as she presses a cold pack on her forehead. Meanwhile, her unsympathetic pals all grin ear to ear.

Image via Instagram / Katie Couric

Fans of the broadcast legend might note she’s wearing a Stand Up To Cancer shirt in the snapshot.

Couric’s choice of shirt held deep significance, as January 2025 will mark 27 years since the passing of her first husband, John “Jay” Monaghan, who tragically lost his life to colon cancer at just 42 years old. During their nine-year marriage, the couple welcomed two daughters, Ellie, now 33, and Carrie, 28.

Katie Couric Welcomed Her First Grandchild in March

In March 2024, Ellie celebrated the arrival of her first child. She named her son John, in tribute to his late grandfather.

“John Albert Dobrosky was born on his due date, Saturday, March 23rd at 8:23 am, just shy of seven pounds,” Couric shared on Instagram at the time. “He will be called Jay in honor of his maternal grandfather. Albert is after Mark’s paternal grandfather.”

Couric also shared that Ellie and Mark are absolutely thrilled and “over the moon” with excitement for their son.

“I am thrilled to have my first grandchild, [her younger daughter Caroline Monahan] can’t wait to be a cool Aunt, and [her husband John] Molner is enjoying hanging out cigars. We feel so blessed.”

Couric expressed her gratitude to the hospital staff by sharing a photo of her daughter, son-in-law, and grandson, accompanied by a heartfelt message of appreciation. “Thank you to the wonderful nurses at @providencecalifornia,” she added.

Ellie and Mark got married on July 4, 2021. Meanwhile, Couric and Molner tied the knot in 2014, two years after first meeting on a blind date.