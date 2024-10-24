Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Employees Were Allegedly ‘Required’ to Carry Drug Cocktail

A well-known drug discovered in Liam Payne’s system following the One Direction singer’s death last week is allegedly the same as the one that Sean “Diddy” Combs required his employees to carry at all times.

Videos by Suggest

In his infamous lawsuit, which sparked the investigation into Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ for alleged human trafficking, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones revealed that the rapper’s former chief of staff Kristina Khorram mandated all employees, from the butler to the chef, to carry around pink cocaine, aka Tuci. This is described as a drug cocktail that consists of ketamine, ecstasy, caffeine, and a psychedelic.

“It was important to Khorram to have Mr. Combs’ drug of choice immediately ready when he asks for it,” the lawsuit alleged.

Jones also alleged that Khorram ordered and distributed ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana, and mushrooms to Combs. The drugs were also given to celebrity guests.

Jones then claimed that Khorram had forced him to carry Combs’ drug pouch against his will multiple times. Jones had worked for Diddy from 2021 to early 2024.

The former employee’s claims led to the infamous raids of Diddy’s homes earlier this year. After months of investigating, Diddy was arrested last month. He was charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Payne tragically died last week after falling out the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31 years old.

Earlier this month, it was alleged that Sean “Diddy” Combs had spiked the baby oil at his home with the date rape drug, Rohypnol.

One of the alleged victims’ attorneys, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, stated in an interview the victim experienced an incident with the drug. She was allegedly forced to remove her clothes by Diddy one evening. He then put “lubricant or oil” all over her body.

The liquid was laced with the drug, causing the alleged victim to become “more and more limp.” Diddy, his bodyguard, and a third person then assaulted the victim.

“So, in order to get that to topically take into somebody’s body, you need a conduit, which is typically oil,” Mitchell-Kidd shared. “So, it seems to me that there were some types of drugs mixed into the oil, which is why he was dousing her in that oil prior, not only to make it easier to assault her, but that was what was lowering her defenses.”

“The details are graphic, and the complaint lays out all of the details. … She was finally able to get away after the gruesome attack,” the attorney shared.

The victim did file a police report after the incident.

Mitchell-Kidd previously represented one of Diddy’s alleged victims, Adria Sheri English. However, there was a “breakdown in the relationship.”

Mitchell-Kidd was forced to drop English as a client.