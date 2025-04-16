Emmy-Winning Actress Dies of Dementia Complications: Jean Marsh Was 90

Jean Marsh, the English actress best known to American audiences for her roles in the 80s fantasy films Willow and Return to Oz, has died.

Marsh passed away on Sunday, April 13, at her London home, as reported by The New York Times. According to director Michael Lindsay-Hogg, her death was attributed to complications from dementia.

Marsh was 90.

Per IMDb, Marsh launched her acting career in the 1950s, making appearances on both British and American television. Notably, she starred in the 1959 episode of The Twilight Zone titled “The Lonely.” She also starred alongside Laurence Olivier in Moon and Sixpence and joined Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton in Cleopatra, among other notable film roles.

80s and 90s kids will best remember March for her iconic roles as the wicked Queen Bavmorda in 1988’s Willow, starring alongside the late Val Kilmer, and as the sinister witch Mombi in Return to Oz.

RIP Jean Marsh

Her portrayal of Princess Mombi in Return to Oz (wonderfully) traumatized my entire generation. pic.twitter.com/Xq9zMqhXUy — RazörFist (@RAZ0RFIST) April 13, 2025

Jean Marsh Co-Created Her Signature TV Role

Marsh’s television career also included co-creating the acclaimed ITV series Upstairs, Downstairs, which chronicled the lives of the affluent Bellamy family and their household staff. Among the memorable characters was Rose Buck, portrayed by Marsh herself.

Marsh’s performance earned her four Emmy nominations, culminating in a win in 1975 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Upstairs, Downstairs aired from 1971 to 1975 and was revived in 2010, with Marsh returning to her iconic role.

March also appeared in Alfred Hitchcock’s Frenzy, and the horror classic The Changeling alongside George C. Scott. On the small screen, she also had notable performances in The Saint, I Spy, and Doctor Who.

We're sad to report the passing of Jean Marsh, who played multiple roles in Doctor Who over the years including companion Sara Kingdom, Joan of England and the sorceress Morgaine ❤️❤️



Read more here ➡️ https://t.co/31gID2TOCq pic.twitter.com/LEhWIpgCln — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) April 14, 2025

She also enjoyed a successful career on London’s West End stage and authored five novels.

Marsh’s final credited onscreen appearance was in the Disney+ revival of Willow, where she returned to her iconic role as Queen Bavmorda.

In recognition of her contributions to drama, Marsh was honored as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2012.