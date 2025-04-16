Harris Dickinson, soon-to-be John Lennon in the upcoming Beatles biopics, just said “All You Need Is Love” and got engaged.

Videos by Suggest

The Babygirl star allegedly proposed to his singer girlfriend, Rose Gray, who has been spotted flaunting a stunning diamond engagement ring, per sources cited by The Sun.

According to the UK outlet, the couple, who have been childhood sweethearts since their school days, have been together for years. Now, as both of their careers reach new heights, they’ve decided to take their relationship to the next level.

Rose Gray and Harris Dickenson circa 2023. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Under One Sky)

Harris caught audiences’ attention last year in the erotic thriller Babygirl, starring alongside Nicole Kidman. Meanwhile, Rose has been gaining recognition as a rising star, thanks to the January release of her critically acclaimed debut album, Louder, Please.

“Harris has been with Rose for years and years,” an alleged insider told The Sun. “For everyone who knows them, it was a matter of when, not if, they would get engaged. He popped the question a while back and they’re both over the moon.

“They aren’t planning on rushing down the aisle straight away but it’s exciting for them both. They are each other’s biggest fans and it’s like they were made for each other,” the source added.

Rose Gray has Reportedly Been Spotted Wearing Harris Dickinson’s Bling

According to The Sun, Rose has been spotted wearing her ring in Instagram photos. Currently touring with the Sugababes on their UK arena tour, she delivered an impressive performance at London’s O2 Arena last week.

The couple resides in East London, where they share their home with a British Shorthair cat named Misty Blue. Their relationship has already stood the test of professional collaboration. Harris directed her music videos for 2019’s “Blue” and 2023’s “Afraid of Nothing.” So no Yoko Ono vibes here…

Earlier this month, Harris was officially announced as the actor portraying John Lennon in Sam Mendes’ upcoming four-film series. The project will also feature Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.