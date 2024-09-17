Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Arrested by FBI Amid Trafficking Investigation

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been taken into federal custody by the FBI following a long investigation. The news of his arrest was first reported by TMZ.

Per TMZ, Diddy was transported to the FBI field office in Manhattan. This appears to be done in connection to the sex trafficking investigation surrounding him.

Diddy has been under investigation for sex trafficking for months now. Combs has also been suspected of committing other offenses and even had his homes raided earlier this year.

Two different homes owned by hip-hop legend Diddy — one in Miami and one in Los Angeles — were raided by federal agents back in March.

First reported by TMZ, the raid on Diddy’s LA home was captured via video and photos. The raid comes amid various civil suits involving the rap legend. It’s worth noting that those suits involve human trafficking, which are claims Diddy has denied.

The raid included multiple large teams, as well as helicopters flying over the property. Diddy was not home at the time when the raids took place. However, his two sons were captured on camera by news helicopters in handcuffs. These shots were first obtained by Fox 11.

In February, Diddy was sued for sexual assault by a former employee. The lawsuit was brought up by former producer and videographer, Rodney Jones. Jones claims he was assaulted by Combs and was also the victim of unwanted advances.