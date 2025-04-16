backstreet-boys-bandmate-nick-carter-opens-up-about-how-he-found-out-his-little-brother-aaron-died

A little more than two years after Aaron Carter was found dead in a bathtub, Nick Carter recently reflected on how he received the devastating news about his little brother’s death.

While appearing in the Paramount+ documentary The Carters: It Hurts to Love You, Nick and his only remaining sibling, Aaron’s twin Angel Carter Conrad, spoke out about Aaron’s death.

“I’ll never forget, you know, being in London at the time when it happened and getting the text message,” Nick Carter said about finding out about Aaron. “It’s still unbelievable to this day.”

Nick then said, “I haven’t even had a chance to grieve.”

Aaron Carter was found dead in his Lancaster, California, home on Nov. 5, 2022. He was 34 years old.

Although Aaron’s cause of death was not immediately disclosed to the public, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office revealed he died by accidental drowning after inhaling difluoromethane. He also had Xanax in his system.

Along with Aaron, Nick and Angel Carter have endured multiple sudden deaths within their family over the years. Their sister, Leslie Carter, died in 2012 at the age of 25 from a drug overdose. Their other sister, Bobbie Jean ‘B.J.’ Carter, died in December 2023 at the age of 41. She also died from a drug overdose.

Nick Carter and Angel Carter Conrad Discuss Breaking the ‘Generational Cycle’ Their Three Siblings Were Unable to Escape

Also, during the documentary, Nick Carter and Angel Carter Conrad reflected on the “generational cycle” their siblings struggled with.

“I’m so thankful I have you,” Angel told her older brother. “Because there’s only one person who understands what we went through.”

Nick replied, “We’re the only ones left.”

Nick Carter further addressed the cycle. “The generational cycle, I want it stop. I want to break it so badly and I don’t want it to affect my children, I don’t want it to affect your children.”

He then said, “Our parents [Robert ‘Bob’ Cater and Jane Elizabeth Carter] don’t define us. I know that. You know that. Unfortunately, B.J. Aaron and Leslie did not know that. They had no idea that they could get out. They didn’t deserve it.”

Nick further admitted that he felt guilty that his three deceased siblings suffered until their deaths. “Sometimes I feel like it was my fault, you know,” he said. “Because I started it all.”

Nick reflected on how his younger siblings struggled while he was away with the Backstreet Boys.

“You guys weren’t even 18 years old,” he pointed out, noting they couldn’t escape from their parents. “You couldn’t get out of there. There was so many times I tried to intervene. There was a lot of times.”

He then shared a touching moment with his little sister. “The oldest and the littlest, we’re all that’s left,” he added. “I’m proud of you, and I’m proud to be your brother. I’m proud of my baby sister.”