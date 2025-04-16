‘It Ends With Us’ Crew Member Accuses Blake Lively Of Trying to ‘Take Power’ Away From Justin Baldoni on the Set

An It Ends With Us crew member has come forward about what they saw go on between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni on the film’s set.

During an interview with 60 Minutes Australia on Sunday, former It Ends With Us crew member Talia Spencer opened up about her experience on the set. She stated that Baldoni was one of the few directors she had worked for who was kind and respectful towards her.

She said that she was recruited by Baldoni, noting she felt he cared “a lot about the vision” of the crew was trying to do in It Ends With Us. He was also not “in it for the fame.”

“I feel like maybe Blake smelled his kindness and mistook it for weakness,” she said about how Lively treated Justin Baldoni on the set. “And tried to take advantage and take power.”

When asked if she felt that Lively “wrestled control of the film” away from Baldoni, Spencer replied, “I think she tried to, yes.”

She also responded with “probably yeah” when asked if she felt as though Blake Lively succeeded in taking control from Justin Baldoni. “I think there was a massive compromise in terms of Justin’s original vision for the film.”

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively Continue Legal Battle

Spencer’s remarks come just months after Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni. She claimed that her co-star/director had harassed her on set and participated in a smear campaign against her following the film’s release.

Baldoni has since filed a countersuit against Lively. He is suing her, her agent Leslie Sloan, and her husband Ryan Reynolds for defamation and civil extortion.

Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, previously stated that the countersuit is based on the “overwhelming amount of untampered evidence” detailing how Livley and her team attempted to destroy the actor/filmmaker.

“Let’s not forget, Ms. Lively and her team attempted to bulldoze reputations and livelihoods for heinously selfish reasons,” Freedman stated. “Through their own dangerous manipulation of the media before even taking any actual legal action.”

Freedman also stated, “We want the truth to be out there. We want the documents to be out there.”

He then added, “We want people to make their determination based on receipts.”