Ralph Fiennes, 62, Is Absolutely Shredded in New Photos

Veteran actor Ralph Fiennes just unveiled his stunning new physique for his latest movie role, leaving fans doing double takes to make sure it was really him.

At 62, the star has undergone a stunning transformation, sculpting toned abs and defined pecs, veins roping up his toned forearms in preparation for his role as the Greek hero Odysseus. This unique part marks something of a departure from his illustrious 40-year career, which includes iconic performances such as the fan-favorite villain Voldemort in the Harry Potter series, as well as critically acclaimed roles in Oscar-worthy films like Schindler’s List.

A fan page dropped a pair of jaw-dropping pics of a ripped Fiennes on X over the weekend, flaunting his impressive new physique and a ruggedly grizzly beard for his latest movie The Return.

A Fiennes fan page shared snaps of his chiseled physique, leaving onlookers wondering if he moonlights as a Greek god. (Images via X / @mrralphfiennes)

The account captioned the post with a flexed bicep emoji, earning over 100,000 likes and 10 million views.

Fiennes Details His Fitness Goals for the Role

The actor recently discussed the intense diet and fitness routine he undertook for the role, which required him to eliminate bread, sweets, and alcohol. In the epic film, he portrays a lean but malnourished Odysseus, returning home to his wife Penelope, played by Juliette Binoche, after 20 long years.

“[Director Uberto Pasolini] was very clear. He didn’t want me to have a sort of bulked-up gym body,” Fiennes explained to The Guardian about his transformation back in March.

The body transformation comes after Fiennes (pictured with trainer Dan Avasilcai in 2023) explained he chose to go fully in the buff for ‘The Return.’ (Image via X / @mrralphfiennes)

He also mentioned that he told his personal trainer, Dan Avasilcai, that his goal was to “look like a bit of old rope.”

Ralph Fiennes Fans React to His Ripped Look

Meanwhile, fans over on X had a lot of fun taking in the veteran actor’s bulked-up look, many dubbing the transformed Zaddy “Swoldemort.”

“Therapist: Swoldemort can’t hurt you he’s not real. Swoldemort:” One X user joked in reply to the post featuring shredded Fiennes. “Harry Potter is F****D,” another user quipped.

Fans joked mercilessly over jacked Ralph Fiennes. (Image via X)

Yet another fan was inspired to throw the actor’s name in for a high-profile superhero role. “Yeah, I could see this man playing a kickass version of Alfred, Batman’s butler, in the new DC Cinematic Universe,” they suggested.

However, shockingly, not every fan was impressed with Fiennes getting jacked.

“Neato. You are obviously proud and it is a nice physique you have made. Give me millions, a personal chef, a trainer, and time in a gym and I can do it too. Most could,” the curmudgeon X user wrote, likely over a pint of ice cream.