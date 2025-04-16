Multiple People Tased and Arrested During a Congresswoman’s Wild Town Hall Meeting

Multiple people were tased and arrested during a town hall meeting hosted by controversial US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

According to ABC News, Congresswoman Greene hosted her town hall on Tuesday at the Acworth Community Center in Acworth, Georgia. Not long after the event began, local law enforcement removed three people.

“Well, welcome, everyone,” Greene stated. Thank you. Thank you to our great police officers. This is not a political rally. This is not a protest. If you stand up and want to protest, if you want to shout and chant, we will have you removed.”

At one point, a male attendee was tased by officers for not cooperating as they escorted him from the building after he interrupted the congresswoman.

“This is a peaceful town hall,” Greene observed during the event. “Now this is a peaceful town hall, slides and gentlemen, this should not have to happen.”

During the town hall, the congresswoman touched on the controversial situation with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who ICE officials have said was sent to an El Salvador prison by mistake. She accused the media of “trying to defend an illegal alien that is a member of MS-13 that was deported to his home country, El Salvador.”

“This is shameful, and that should never happen,” she said about the situation.

After Greene was accused of lying about Garcia, who was legally in the US, an event attendee was removed. “Bye,” she told the attendee while they were walking out. “Just like that illegal alien.”

Eighty people attended the town hall meeting, while protesters remained outside. Following the event, Greene told reporters that the protesters were “out of line.” She claimed that she and her team set up the outside designated areas for protesters because they support the protesters’ First Amendment rights.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Praised Her Town Hall Meeting Experience

Following her town hall, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene took to her X (formerly Twitter) to speak about the event.

“For anyone questioning or criticizing the police at my town hall last night, the GREAT police officers conducted themselves in text fashion,” she wrote. “And protected every single person there by keeping the peace!!!!!”

She then said the protestors at the event were “deranged and aggressive.” The politician claimed the protestors “lost control of themselves the second the town hall started.”

“The press knows it,” Congresswoman Greene said. “Because it happened right in front of them!! If this had been a Democrat town hall, the headlines on national news would have been like, ‘DERANGED MAGA INSURRECTION AT DEMOCRAT TOWN HALL!’ But instead they are: ‘Man tased at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Town Hall.’”

Doubling down on her support for the police officers’ actions during the town hall, Greene wrote, “I 100% support our heroic police officers for the incredibly difficult job [they] do every single day. There are few jobs are as hard as theirs, not only on them but their families as well.”

She then added, “Police officers should make more money, have better pensions, and deserves everyone’s gratitude and respect!!!! Blessed are the peacemakers, because they will be called sons of God.”