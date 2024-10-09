Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Spiked Lube With Drugs to Make Victim ‘Easier’ to Assault, Lawyer Claims

As a way to make it “easier” to assault a victim, Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly spiked lubricant with date rape drug Rohypnol.

During her appearance on NewsNation this week, lawyer Ariel Mitchell-Kidd revealed that an unnamed assault victim was allegedly forced to remove her clothes by Diddy before he put “lubricant or oil” all over her body. Unknown to her, the lube was full of drugs that made her go “more and more limp.”

Diddy then assaulted the victim with his bodyguard and a third person.

Mitchell-Kidd pointed out that the alleged victim did not recall being forced to consume any drugs before Diddy’s assault. However, she pointed out that Rohypnol, or GHB, also known as the “date-rape drug” can be put in oil.

“So, in order to get that to topically take into somebody’s body, you need a conduit, which is typically oil,” she explained. “So, it seems to me that there were some types of drugs mixed into the oil, which is why he was dousing her in that oil prior, not only to make it easier to assault her, but that was what was lowering her defenses.”

Mitchell-Kidd stated that she is planning to file a complaint on behalf of the victim later this week. “The details are graphic, and the complaint lays out all of the details. … She was finally able to get away after the gruesome attack,” the attorney shared. She did note that the victim did file a police report after the incident.

It remains unclear if this is the same victim that Mitchell-Kidd has been representing, Adria Sheri English. However, the attorney recently announced she has dropped English as a client, citing “a breakdown in the attorney-client relationship” and “irreconcilable differences” as the reasons.

A-List Celebrity ‘Horrified’ to Be the Subject of an Alleged Sex Tape With Diddy

Meanwhile, the New York Post reports one male A-list celebrity is “horrified” that he is the subject in one of the Diddy sex tapes.

“It’s triggering,” a source close to the situation stated. “It feels like a betrayal and a violation, and it’s causing a lot of issues. It brings up some really disturbing and bad memories.”

The insider continued by stating the situation is a ‘total night” for the A-lister. “He feels like he was victimized years ago and is now being victimized yet again. If this footage gets out, it will follow him for life. It will be on the internet forever.”

A second source then said the A-list celebrity is “trying to ignore” the tape’s attention. “There’s not much he can do about it,” the source noted. “if there was a video taken without his knowledge that somehow gets out. So all he can do is pray. He’s praying that this all goes away.”