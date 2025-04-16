Flash Fire Welding Accident Leaves Man Dead

An 83-year-old Pennsylvania man has passed away from injuries sustained in a welding accident earlier this month.

Videos by Suggest

Ronald L. Milhimes, a resident of Oxford Township, died on April 8 at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Cedar Crest, as confirmed by Lehigh County Coroner Dr. Daniel A. Buglio via local outlet Fox 43.

Milhimies sustained severe burns to his lower extremities and was transported to the facility for treatment, according to Buglio. The injuries occurred on April 3 during a welding accident in his home garage.

Milhimes Reportedly Suffered Full-Thickness Burns Over 25-30% of His Body

Buglio reported that Milhimes was using a welding torch when it triggered a flash fire, causing full-thickness burns over 25-30% of his lower extremities.

Buglio determined that Milhimes’ death was accidental.

The Eastern Adams Regional Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Milhimies, born on October 11, 1941, in Hanover, was the son of Edward J. and Frances L. (Shriver) Milhimes, according to his online obituary. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a dedicated lifelong member of the New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, as well as the Hanover V.F.W., Hanover Amvets, and Hanover Home Association.

Milhimies is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Andrea L. Hare, and her husband, Eric, of New Oxford, as well as her two cherished grandsons, Trenton H. Fitz and Layton E. Hare.