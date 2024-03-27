Diddy’s Son Justin Combs Named in Trafficking Lawsuit Before Being Detained Amid Home Raid

Before federal agents raided his homes, Diddy’s son, Justin Combs, was named in a lawsuit against his father related to sex trafficking.

Court documents acquired by Us Weekly yesterday reveal that Justin and the veteran rapper are named as defendants in an amended complaint by music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones. The outlet reports the term “sex trafficking” appearing 50 times in the legal filings.

On Monday, March 25, Homeland Security conducted searches at Diddy’s residences in Los Angeles and Miami. This was part of a federal sex trafficking investigation. Justin, along with his younger brother King Combs, 25, was detained after Diddy’s California property was searched.

It remains uncertain whether Diddy was present on the property during the raids. However, shortly after, the veteran rapper was seen at the Miami International Airport. Justin and King were both released without facing any charges.

The Details About the Legal Filing Allegedly Naming Diddy and Justin Combs

Jones sued Diddy in February for $30 million, alleging drugging, threats, and sexual assault over a year. Lil Rod alleged that while staying with Diddy from September 2022 to November 2023, he recorded the mogul engaging in “serious illegal activity” with others.

Jones has also alleged that Diddy sexually harassed and assaulted him at various locations. These include his properties in Florida, Los Angeles, and New York, as well as on a yacht chartered in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In a statement, Diddy’s attorney, Shawn Holley, labeled Jones a “liar” and strongly refuted the accusations. “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar. [He] filed a $30 million lawsuit, shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday,” Holley said.

“His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines.”

Meanwhile, another lawyer for Diddy pushed back on Monday’s raids which saw Justin Combs detained. In a statement released on Tuesday, Combs’ lawyer, Aaron Dyer, characterized the search warrants as a “witch hunt.”

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Dyer said. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.”

“There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations,” Dyer added. “Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

To date, no criminal charges have been brought forth as a result of the investigation.