Nikki Glaser Awkwardly Jokes About Diddy’s Scandal During 2025 Golden Globes Monologue

Nikki Glaser wasn’t shy about making a joke about a very serious topic. The 2025 Golden Globes host pulled no punches in her monologue.

Glaser first made a cringe-worthy quip about Selena Gomez’s engagement to Benny Blanco, before turning her attention to Zendaya.

“Challengers, girl? Oh my God, it was so good,” the comedian said of Zendaya’s sexy tennis movie. “I mean, that movie was more sexually charged than Diddy’s credit card.”

The comment alluded to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ongoing legal woes. The disgraced rapper was arrested in September on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Diddy, who’s currently in prison, has denied the charges against him.

🚨BREAKING: Nikki Glaser says the Golden Globes aren’t the same this year because there are no after-party freak offs with baby oil because Diddy’s in jail. pic.twitter.com/P1pKqb7ekf — Jack (@jackunheard) January 6, 2025

Upon hearing groans from the crowd, Glaser opted not to pull back on the joke, but instead go even further.

“Seriously. Oh no. I’m sorry. I’m upset too,” she said, before referencing the “freak off” parties that Diddy is alleged to have hosted, complete with 1,000 bottles of baby oil.

“The after party is not going to be as good this year, but we just have to move on,” Glaser joked. “I know, a Stanley Tucci freak off just doesn’t have the same ring to it. No baby oil this year, just lots of olive oil.”