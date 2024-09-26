Diddy’s Lawyer Speaks Out About 1,000 Bottles of Baby Oil Found in Rapper’s Home

While continuing to declare his client’s innocence, Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo shared his thoughts about the 1,000 bottles of baby oil that were discovered on the rap mogul’s properties during federal raids earlier this year.

Agnifilo spoke about the allegations made against the rapper, including details about the “freak off” sex parties that allegedly occurred during his notorious parties. “Back when I was a kid in the late ’70s, they were called threesomes,” Agnifilo told TMZ.

Diddy’s lawyer then said he didn’t know where the number “1,000” of baby oil came from. “I can’t imagine it’s thousands [of bottles of baby oil and lube],” he said. “And I’m not really sure what the baby oil has to do with anything.”

After TMZ’s Harvey Levin said the baby oil could be used as a lubricant during sexual encounters, Agnifilo replied, “I guess — I don’t know what you need a thousand [for]. One bottle of baby oil goes a long way. I don’t know what you need a thousand for.”

The lawyer then said, “[Diddy] has a big house. He buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home. I mean, have you sat in a parking lot of a Costco and see what people walk out of there with?”

Agnifilo further confirmed, “I don’t think it was a thousand. Let’s just say it was a lot.”

Diddy’s Lawyer Previously Shared His Interesting Thoughts About the 1,000 Bottles of Baby Oil

Diddy’s lawyer previously spoke to the New York Post about the large stash of baby oil found at his client’s home. The legal professional spoke to the media outlet while outside Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center last week. The jail is where Diddy is being held until his trial begins next month.

He then said “I mean, there is a Costco right down the street. I think Americans buy in bulk, as we know,”

Agnifilo continued to justify the large amount of baby oil by noting, “And you know these are consensual adults doing what consensual adults do. You know, we can’t get so puritanical in this country to think that somehow sex is a bad thing, because, if it was, there would be no more people.”

Diddy’s attorney then added how the rapper was doing behind bars. “He’s just laser-focused, he’s engaged, he’s helpful, he’s confident. We’re going through our defense as we do every day and his spirits are relatively good.

Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested at the Park Hyatt Hotel in New York City last Monday, Sept. 16. He was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.







