Selena Gomez and Fiancé Benny Blanco Laugh Off Nikki Glaser’s Joke About Their Relationship at 2025 Golden Globes

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are living in engagement bliss. During Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, host Nikki Glaser didn’t wait long before she playful took aim at the newly-engaged pair.

“Selena Gomez is here tonight for Emilia Perez and Only Murders,” Glasser said during her opening monologue. “She’s here tonight with her new fiancé, Benny Blanco.”

Gomez and Blanco braced in anticipation of Glaser’s next words, as the comedian quipped, “Benny Blanco is here because of the genie that granted him that wish. Man, lucky guy!”

Gomez took to joke in jest, as she leaned into her beau and giggled. Blanco laughed too, before he sweetly placed a kiss on Gomez’s shoulder.

"Selena Gomez is a double nominee and here with her fiancé, Benny Blanco is also here thanks to a genie that granted his wish" – Nikki Glaser at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/vRuy3rDzN6 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 6, 2025

Shortly after Glaser’s joke, Gomez lost both the awards she was up for at Sunday’s ceremony.

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture went to Gomez’s Emilia Perez co-star, Zoe Saldana. Meanwhile, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy went to Hacks‘ Jean Smart.

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards came less than one month after Gomez announced her engagement to Blanco, a record producer.

The couple was first romantically linked in June 2023 but officially went public with their relationship six months later.

“Forever begins now,” Gomez captioned her engagement post.