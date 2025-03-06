Russell Brand’s Alleged Sexual Abuse Victim Just Sued Him 

Comedian and actor Russell Brand is experiencing some legal woes after he was accused of sexual abuse in a new lawsuit.

The Sun reports this is the first-known sexual abuse lawsuit brought against Brand in the UK. The accuser, who remains anonymous, accuses the comedian of “personal injury sexual abuse.” She filed the lawsuit at London’s High Court on Feb. 6.

The filing comes just after the Met Police passed evidence to the CPS when it was alleged that Brand raped, sexually assaulted, and emotionally abused a woman.

Along with the sexual abuse lawsuit, Russell Brand has a civil sex assault claim against him in the U.S. In that case, the accuser claims the comedian exposed himself and assaulted her while he was filming Arthur in 2010.

Multiple media outlets reported in 2023 that four women accused Brand of sexual assaults, including rape, between 2006 and 2013.

Meanwhile, Russell Brand previously stated that he has never had non-consensual sex.

The father of three, who was previously married to Katy Perry but is now married to Laura Gallacher, also stated that he is being “attacked” and “shut down” by British authorities amid the allegations.

Russell Brand May Be Extradited to the UK to Face Sexual Abuse Allegations

The Daily Mail also reports that while Russell Brand now lives full-time in the U.S., he may be extradited to the UK to face the sexual abuse allegations.

The media outlet further reported that Brand has “reinvented” himself as a social commentator. He recently spoke to Only Fans star Lily Phillips, who claimed she had sex with 101 men in 24 hours.

Brand stated that she is a “child of God” and offered his “service’ and “protection.” He also told her he was interested in the “impact of sex” on Phillips’ “precious soul and spirit.” After making a Bible reference, he asked her, “Did you not know that your body is a temple?”