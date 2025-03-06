MMA Fighter Died by Suicide: Medical Examiner Rules on Guilherme Vasconcelos’ Death

The cause of death for Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos, an MMA fighter who competed in both the UFC and Bellator, has been disclosed. The 38-year-old died by suicide, according to newly-released documents obtained by TMZ.

The outlet obtained the case report from the October 15 incident, in which state police were called to an Illinois home around 9 AM after a woman reported discovering Vasconcelos in the garage.

After examining security camera footage, authorities concluded that Vasconcelos took his own life the previous night at approximately 11:45 PM. His body was not discovered until the following morning.

A search of the house uncovered several vials of anabolic steroids—two nearly empty and two still sealed. No suicide note was found. Per TMZ, the toxicology report revealed only one positive result: caffeine.

Vasconcelos’ uncle, Walter, posted a tribute to his late nephew upon news of his death last October. “We were looking forward to your visit for Christmas, which will no longer happen,” the tribute began. “Life is fleeting, and we woke up to this devastating news. What a time we live in.”

“We pray for you! May God, who can do all things, welcome you in His infinite mercy and comfort all who have always loved you! R.I.P.”

Guilherme Vasconcelos’ Career and High Profile 2017 Romance…

Over his 7-year professional career, Vasconcelos competed in several MMA promotions, showcasing his expertise as a Jiu-Jitsu specialist. He concluded his MMA journey with a record of ten wins and six losses.

Meanwhile, the fighter made headlines outside the ring as well. Vasconcelos first gained attention in 2017 when he was spotted with singer Demi Lovato.

Our condolences to Guilherme Bomba Vasconcelos who sadly passed away this morning.



Sending love to his family 🤍🕊️ pic.twitter.com/NfneZQzIqE — Demi Lovato News (Fan Account) (@justcatchmedemi) October 15, 2024

The pair dated for a few months before parting ways. Reports suggest their split was amicable, with the relationship simply having “run its course.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.