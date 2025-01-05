Diddy’s Twin Daughters, 18, Frolic on the Beach in St. Barts Amid His Imprisonment

As their father, Sean “Diddy” Combs continues to remain behind bars, the rapper’s twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila enjoy a much-needed vacation in St. Bart’s.

According to the Daily Mail, the identical twins, who turned 18 right before Christmas, were spotted having some fun in the sun. They took some snaps with nearby friends and some selfies.

They also shared some pictures wearing matching sequin skirts and tank tops while posing on what looks like a yacht.

“2025 is OUR year,” they wrote in the caption.

The twins’ older brother, Quincy Brown, took to the comment section and wrote some words of encouragement.

“WHAT THEY SAID,” he declared. “I PUT DAT ON OUR MOMMA!”

The beach trip comes just weeks after the twins and their brother, Justin Dior Combs, shared a video of them singing “Happy Birthday” to Diddy while on the phone with them.

“I love y’all, I can’t wait to see y’all,” Diddy was heard telling his children. “I’m proud of y’all, especially the girls, all of y’all, but just for being strong, thank you for being strong. Thank you for being by my side and supporting me, I got the best family in the world.”

Diddy then said he was happy to hear from his children. He would also be seeing them in a couple of days.

The birthday message was right before Diddy was once again denied being released from prison on bond.

The now-disgraced rapper was arrested in September and charged with racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He is currently jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while awaiting his trial, which is set to begin this May.

A New Documentary About Diddy’s Crimes Will Premiere on Peacock Later This Month

Meanwhile, the documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, is set to premiere on Jan. 14 through Peacock.

The documentary will give viewers a closer look at Combs’ early days, which includes the transformation to Puffy and then Diddy.

Peacock stated that the 90-minute documentary will offer a “crucial insight into the forces that shaped the man and may have made him a monster.”

Lisa Bloom, the attorney representing Dawn Richard, who accused Diddy of “terrorizing and sexually abusing her, appeared in the documentary.

“Sean Combs is a monster,” Bloom declared in the documentary’s trailer.

Combs’ former bodyguards, a childhood friend, an intern, a winner of his show Making the Band, and Al B. Sure!, who was Combs’ label mate at Uptown Records, will also be interviewed in the documentary.