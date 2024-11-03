Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘Freak-Off’ Party NDA Leaks Online: See Details

As more details about Diddy and his “freak-off” party escapades surface, the NDA for the events has leaked online.

In the non-disclosure agreement, which was obtained by TMZ, the signees were prevented from sharing any information about Diddy, his family members, current or former partners, spouses, and friends of business associates.

“Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, a/k/a Puff Daddy (“Artist”) privacy is highly valued,” the “freak-off” party NDA reads. “And all efforts will be made to maintain confidentiality with respect to all information and other material of any kind (including without limitation, the terms, conditions, and existence of this Agreement) concerning and/or related to direct and/or indirectly Artist and /or any person, corporation, and/or other entity related to or affiliated and/or relatives and past or present fiance/fiancees husband/wives, boyfriends/girlfriends, friends, and business associates).”

It was then noted that these are collectively, “Artist Parties” and each an “Artist Party.”

The signees then agreed to not at any time use or disclose, directly or indirectly to anyone, any of the following information. “Any information acquired by you in any manner and/or by any medium or means whatsoever at any time in the past, present, and/or future which concerns or in any way relates to Artist any Artist Parties and/or Artist’s business activities, entertainment activities, financial affairs, and/ or person life, and all such information shall be deemed confidential, private, secret, and sensitive.”

The “freak-off” NDA further points out that everything is to remain confidential unless Diddy advises the signee in writing in his sole discretion any and all information about other parties as well as pictures, recordings, documents, property, merchandise, or other information related to him and/or other personal, professional and/or activities of him and his other parties.

The ‘Freak-Off’ NDA Is to Last the Length of Diddy’s Life Plus 20 Years

The NDA is to last for the life of Diddy plus 20 years after his death. Or a grand total of 70 years. This is whichever is longer. The NDA’s length also varies from agreement to agreement.

The NDA resurfaced a little over a month after Diddy was arrested in New York City. He was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

“As alleged in the Indictment, for years, Sean Combs used the business empire he controlled to sexually abuse and exploit women, as well as to commit other acts of violence and obstruction of justice,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams stated at the time. “Today, he is charged with racketeering and sex trafficking offenses.”

Williams also asked those who have been a victim of Combs’ alleged abuse or know someone who has been a victim to come forward. “This investigation is far from over.”

Since his arrest, Diddy has been behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. The rapper was previously denied bail twice. He continues to maintain his innocence.

Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, previously stated the rapper will be testifying in court. “I don’t know that I could keep him off the stand,” Agnifilo said. “I think he is very eager to tell his story.”

His trial will take place in early May 2025. Until then, he will remain at the detention center.