selena-gomez-flaunts-her-hourglass-figure-in-gorgeous-oscars-gown

Selena Gomez shattered expectations with her first Oscars appearance, dazzling in a gown dripping with 16,000 drops of glass.

Videos by Suggest

At Sunday’s Academy Awards, the 32-year-old graced the red carpet in a custom off-the-shoulder Ralph Lauren gown.

According to CNN, the dress featured over 16,000 meticulously placed glass droplets and hand-sewn Rosemont crystals, arranged in an intricate lattice pattern. A team of 12 Italian artisans airbrushed the glass to create a beautiful pink ombré effect that shimmers with every movement.

Selena Gomez at the 97th Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Gomez embraced Old Hollywood glamour with a chic wavy bob and a timeless nude peach lip.

She completed her look with a touch of glamour, showcasing a platinum Bvlgari collar necklace adorned with a stunning 10-carat pear-cut diamond pendant, per Vogue. Complementing the necklace were dazzling diamond earrings and an array of elegant rings, adding the perfect finishing touch.

Gomez walked the carpet alongside her fiancé, Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco x 97th #Oscars



Photo Credit: Roger Kisby pic.twitter.com/EgdG7ejXgI — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025

The music producer also embraced vintage flair, wearing a topcoat paired with a crisp white suit.

Selena Gomez Takes to Social Media to Flaunt Her Oscars Look

Meanwhile, Gomez was sure to show off her Oscars look to her over 451 million Instagram followers.

“What a beautiful night,” she captioned a post from the big night. “Thank you academy and Emilia Perez for bringing me along on this insanely wonderful ride. Forever grateful.”

The post also highlighted a sleek gown she wore at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

At the event, Gomez dazzled in a strapless midnight blue Giorgio Armani Privé column gown adorned with shimmering sequins. She elevated the look with exquisite accessories, pairing the sweetheart neckline with a stunning Bvlgari High Jewelry choker, complemented by matching earrings and rings.

“Will forever love these looks,’ one fan gushed in the comments. “I literally can’t even with this level of beauty,” another comment read.

Ironically, her beau Blanco may have said it best with: “I don’t even have words.”