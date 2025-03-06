4-Year-Old Girl Dies in House Fire, Woman Arrested for Arson

A suspected arson in Manchester, England, has claimed the life of a four-year-old girl, police have confirmed.

Firefighters discovered the seriously injured child inside a property in Rusholme, Manchester, around 12:30 GMT on March 2nd. The child was immediately rushed to the hospital but, tragically, was later pronounced dead, according to Greater Manchester Police (GMP) per the BBC.

Police have arrested a 44-year-old woman, reportedly known to the child, on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

“This awful incident has seen the tragic death of a young girl, and I would like to send my condolences to her friends and family,” Det Ch Insp Charlotte Whalley said, per the BBC.

“A woman has been arrested and I can confirm that she is known to the child,” she added.”There is no wider threat to the community and no-one else is currently being sought in connection with the investigation.”

She also praised the emergency services for doing everything in their power to save the young girl following the fire on Gateshead Close. According to police, firefighters swiftly brought the blaze under control.

Investigation Underway Following Death of 4-Year-Old Girl From Suspected Arson

Detective Chief Inspector Whalley stated that investigators will “leave no stone unturned” in their efforts to uncover the truth behind the incident. Greater Manchester Police has urged anyone with information to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Ben Levy, the area manager for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS), reported that crews from four stations responded to the incident.

“I want to pass on the condolences of everyone at Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service to the family and friends of the young girl who tragically lost her life following this incident,” Levy said.

“Our thoughts are with them during this sad and difficult time,” he added.

Levy said that GMFRS will work closely with the police on the investigation.

Meanwhile, floral tributes have been left for the four-year-old girl who died in the suspected arson attack.

Neighbours expressed their shock and described the girl’s death as “heart-breaking.” Meanwhile, forensic officers secured the house with a cordon as police investigations remain underway.