Rapper Lil Debbie Tells Fans ‘Meet Me at the Beach’ in New Photos

Rapper Lil Debbie showed off her tattoos—and her impossibly fit physique—in a barely-there pink bikini while catching some rays.

On March 2nd, Deb took to Instagram to gift her over 350,000 fans with a fresh batch of pics. The series of shots featured her stepping along the shore, an island in the picturesque background.

The rapper, real name Jordan Mary Capozzi, sported a pink string bikini, a pink and white trucker hat, and a pair of shades. The pics highlighted her tight midsection and the sleeve of tattoos on her left arm.

In the last slide, it’s revealed that the bikini is also a tiny thong.

“Meet me at the beach,” the 35-year-old wrote alongside the the sizzling bikini snaps.

Quicker than GAWNE can drop a rhyme, fans flooded the comments to rave about Lil Debbie’s scorching beach photo shoot.

“Suns out buns out,” one fan joked. “Tatted Britney Spears,” another fan offered. “Straight outta the movie 10,” another onlooker wrote, perhaps showing their age in referencing the 70s Bo Derek film.

Many chimed in about the rap artist’s toned body.

“Damnnn!! So you really have been going to the gym,” one fan exclaimed in the comments.

Lil Debbie Flaunted Her Figure in Another Recent Bikini Spread

The post follows another recent bikini spread from the lyricist. Just a couple of weeks ago, she posted a series of snaps featuring her sporting a black string bikini with pink trim. The pics showed her sauntering along rocks, the ocean waves gently crashing behind her.

And yes, the final shot revealed she was wearing a micro-thong.

“90% happy 10% burnt,” she captioned the spread.

“Take 1% and release a song…the game needs you Deb!” one fan wanting new music pleaded. “Got me singing Sisqó [of “Thong Song” fame],” another onlooker wrote.

Meanwhile, showing off her toned beach-ready body isn’t exactly a new thing for the indie rapper. Her videos, like the one for 2014’s “SLOT MACHINE” heavily feature Debbie spitting her tight science while sporting string bikinis.

It’s been a minute since Lil Debbie has released new music. Her latest EP, titled Bad Bitches Never Die, dropped all the way back in 2021. However, her social media boasts a lot of travel, relaxation and fun… so what’s the rush?