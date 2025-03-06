Jack Whitehall’s Diddy Joke at Awards Show Stirs Up Controversy

British comedian Jack Whitehall caused some side-eyes after making a joke about Sean “Diddy” Combs during the 2025 Brit Awards over the weekend.

Whitehall joked about returning as the award show’s host during his opening monologue. “ITV has had so many of its presenters canceled this year they’ve had to come crawling back to an ex,” he declared. “And what an honor it is to be hosting again the biggest night in British music.”

Later on in the award show, Jack Whitehall reportedly referenced Diddy after JADE performed “Angel of My Dreams” while wearing an all-white outfit.

“I love that she went for the aesthetic,” the comedian stated. “I really thought Diddy might have done it for the white party theme. Jade has brought it back.”

Diddy was previously arrested and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was accused of sexually assaulting numerous people during his private parties known as “freak offs.”

The now-infamous rapper is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. His trial is set to take place in May 2025.

Social Media Critics Immediately Slammed Jack Whitehall For Diddy Joke

Not long after Jack Whitehall made his Diddy joke, critics took to social media to slam the comedian.

“Jack Whitehall really not funny,” one critic wrote. “A joke bout Diddy, did I mishear? And seems really inappropriate.”

Another critic declared, “A Diddy joke… it’s not f—ing funny and it never has been, someone get Jack Whitehall offstage.”

Meanwhile, a critic just wanted Whitehall to be replaced for next year’s event because he wasn’t funny to them. “I hardly EVER make negative comments about anything, but this guy is an awful presenter and not funny at all, in fact was very close to the mark on several occasions. Please replace him next year.”