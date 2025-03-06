lala-kent-praises-jax-taylor-for-opening-up-about-his-cocaine-addiction

Lala Kent has nothing but love and support for her former Vanderpump Rules co-star Jax Taylor after he opened up about his cocaine and other substance addictions.

Videos by Suggest

During an appearance on the Amazon Live Stream, Kent, who is eight years sober herself, stated that she was “incredibly proud” of Taylor for sharing details about his addictions on Bravo’s Hot Mic Podcast.

“It’s a very, very delicate subject,” Lala Kent said while talking about Jax Taylor and his addictions. “I myself have been in a program for six years, four months and some change. Sobriety for someone, it’s not one size fits all. Everyone has a different level of addiction, but addiction is addiction.”

She then said, “I want to say that I am very proud of him, whether I dig him or not, take all of my personal views of him out of it, let’s just stick to this topic.”

Lala also stated that Taylor’s addiction admission was “not easy to admit.”

“This is going to be his journey and his journey only, and he should be the only one to speak on it because none of us know what he’s been through in his life,” she continued. “The details of why he ended up where he ended up, just like with all of us.”

Lala Kent further shared that she is “happy” for Jax Taylor and “really happy” for his 3-year-old son, Cruz.

“I wish him nothing but the best in his sobriety,” Kent then added. “Your heart feels broken, but there’s so much hope in sobriety, so that’s what I’m feeling for him, very, very hopeful and excited to see what his future holds if he chooses down that path.”

Jax Taylor Has Been Dealing With His Addictions Since He Was 23 Years Old

While speaking about his addictions, Jax Taylor said that he has been struggling with them since he was 23 years old. He is now 45.

“There was times where I would stop doing it,” he explained. “But then there were times where I’d go heavy on it.”

He then admitted that he has never talked about his addictions openly.

“I’ve never said this in my life,” Taylor shared. “So to come out and say that I have an addiction [and] that I have a sickness that I have to work on the rest of my life is a really big deal for me. Obviously, it’s a huge weight lifted off my shoulders.”

Taylor previously checked into an inpatient facility in September 2024.