Liam Payne Was ‘Kicked Out’ of Another Hotel a Few Days Before His Tragic Death at 31

Liam Payne seemingly had a tumultuous few days leading up to his death. Three sources told People that the One Direction alum was kicked out of Palacio Duhau – Park Hyatt Buenos Aires days before his Oct. 16 death at CasaSur Palermo Hotel. He was 31.

One source told the outlet that Payne was asked to leave the Hyatt “because he was being a nuisance and disturbing the other guests and appeared intoxicated.”

The hotel told the outlet that it had no comment.

What to Know About Liam Payne’s Death

Payne died after falling from a third floor hotel balcony. A hotel employee called 911 minutes before the singer died, People reported. Per the outlet, the caller requested that someone come “urgently.” They claimed that they had a guest who was “under the influence of alcohol and drugs.”

Daily Mail published photos of Payne’s hotel room, which showed a broken TV set, glass, traces of a white powder, and aluminum foil.

One day later, Emergency services chief Alberto Crescenti told La Nación Payne’s cause of death. He said that Payne died as a result of “very serious injuries” he sustained in the fall.

“Our role was to head there quickly, give medical attention, and try to resuscitate him, but his injuries were incompatible with life,” he said. “Based on what the team saw, there was apparently a cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death.”

Liam Payne Remembered By Family and Friends

In the wake of the tragedy, Payne’s family spoke out in a statement.

“We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny, and brave soul,” Payne’s family told the BBC. “We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

The singer’s One Direction bandmates—Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan—released a joint statement shortly thereafter.

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say,” the statement read. “But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.”

“The memories we share with him will be treasured forever,” the statement continued. “For now, our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you, Liam.”