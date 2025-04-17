Blake Lively Dubbed ‘Titan’ Of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People List

Despite her ongoing legal feud with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively celebrates being named “Titan” on TIME’s 100 Most Influential People list.

Alongside the recognition, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund President Sherrilyn Ifill wrote a piece on Lively on her work outside of Hollywood.

“I don’t know the Blake Lively of the red carpet,” Ifill wrote in the “Titan” description of the TIME’s 100 Most Influential People list. “Or the Met Gala. I never watched Gossip Girl. The Blake Lively I know is a philanthropist and a student of our country’s most intractable problems.”

Ifill further revealed that Lively has committed to moving the country forward. She and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, donated $2 million for the NAACP’s LDF initiative for racial justice advancement.

“Her commitment to filling those gaps,” Ifill also pointed out. “And becoming the most fully informed and prepared citizen—is what I appreciate most about her.”

Ifill then added, “Blake is a serious person. She’s a risk taker. And she’s committed to moving this country forward. For her children. And for mine.”

Blake Lively’s new “Titan” title comes just months after she accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation. She is suing the actor and film director.

In response to Lively’s claims, Baldoni filed a countersuit against her, seeking $400 million. He accused her, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist, Leslie Sloane, of defamation and civil extortion. He then added the New York Times for writing a piece about Lively’s side of the situation.

Blake Lively Responds to Being Named ‘Titan’ of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People List

Following the news that she was named “Titan” on TIME’s 100 Most Influential list, Blake Lively took to her Instagram to speak out about her new title.

“It’s an honor to be acknowledged by TIME’s 100 list for 2025,” she wrote. “To be written about by the great [Sherriyln Ifill] is not something I take lightly.”

Lively also praised Ifill for her work. “Her work shaped our nation. WHO SHE IS – as a human, woman, mother, leader, fighter, healer, empath, risk taker, and dream maker – has shaped my heart and also my stamina to never stop believing in a future that’s better and safer for everyone.”

She then added, “Thank you, TIME, and thank you [Sherrlyn Ifill] for one of the most surreal and meaningful moments of my life in this honor. My 10 year old self is pretty blown away right now.”